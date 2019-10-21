Sunday night’s storm hit Bossier Parish and leaves homes damaged

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunday night’s storm hit bossier parish hard as well, many today are assessing the damages left behind.

Neighbors are coming together to help each other clean up from a storm some say is the worst they’ve ever seen.

“The sky was lighting up green and blue, I mean it was just nuts, and all of a sudden the hail came,” Brandy Sanderson a neighbor in Stockwell said.

Neighbors in Stockwell place share what they saw and heard during Sunday night’s storm, which knocked out power, uprooted tree’s and damaged homes and cars.

“It sounded like I just heard some doors slamming or whatever that’s all I thought I heard. when I went out last night because people started ringing the doorbell, asking if we were okay, it’s a tree on my car,” Dedrick Gladney, another neighbor from Stockwell said.

Dedrick Gladney says he and his family are just happy to be alive.

“It’s a blessing to be alright that’s what matters to me, everything else is just material,” Gladney said.

Over in the dogwood neighborhood… Neighbors say they’re shocked at how quickly the destructive storm came and went.

“It all happened so fast, it was raining, and just a matter of 3-4 seconds it was over, and soon as I heard stuff hitting the house it was done,” said Amanda and Joel Charchio who are from the dogwood area.

Three trees fell onto the roof of their home.

“Every time a storm comes through, we’ll lose a limb here, a limb there. we had to replace the fence last year because one of the limbs fell on it, but nothing to this extent, it’s never gotten this bad here,” the Charchio’s said.

But they are grateful no one was hurt.

“We’re just thankful God was watching over us last night. He protected us. Cause we’re usually are in the living room and we weren’t last night, so that was definitely a God thing,” the Charchio’s said.

The winds in that area from last night did get up to 60 miles per hour.

