Super 1 Foods donates Donates Gatorade fitness center at BAFB

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Super 1 Foods has donated more than 2,500 Gatorade products to Bell Fitness Center at Barksdale Air Force Base. The donation was made through Super 1 Foods’ partnership with Gatorade to help military heroes stay hydrated as they work to protect the country.

During the month of May, customers who shopped at Super 1 Foods received two free Gatorade products for every three purchased in a single transaction. Customers were encouraged to donate Gatorade purchases in specially marked bins at each store. All donated products were distributed to military bases.





“Giving back to military heroes who sacrifice to protect our nation is extremely important to our company,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman, and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “We are thankful for the generosity of our customers and the support from Gatorade to help make this donation to Bell Fitness Center possible.”

The Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods Heroes Run also supports military heroes and first responders, with one hundred percent of race revenue donated to nonprofit organizations. The 2019 race will take place Oct. 26 in downtown Shreveport. For more information and to register, visit bgcracing.com.

