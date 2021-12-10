Super Bowl champion turned Hollywood star Spencer Paysinger visits TASD

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Super Bowl champion and Hollywood star Spencer Paysinger paid a visit to Texarkana, Arkansas schools Thursday.

The football linebacker turned Hollywood writer and producer developed the award-winning CW show, ‘All American’ based on life. Paysinger says the show has had an impact on students across the country.

“They are seeing somebody in a cast that resembles them,” said Paysinger.

The Hollywood star is a creative force in the writer’s room, ensuring that the show stays true to its original vision. He says he is committed to leveraging his success to create opportunities for young people.

Paysinger serves on the board of KIPP Public Schools Black and Latino Leadership Committee, with the goal of creating programs for KIPP’s South Central Youth.