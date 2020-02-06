Superintendent evaluating whether North Caddo EMS should remain closed Friday due to illness

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish school district is evaluating the outbreak of illness at North Caddo Elementary/Middle School that resulted in the decision to cancel classes for Thursday and considering whether the school needs to remain closed on Friday.

The school was also closed last Friday due to a large number of flu and flu-like illnesses reported among students and staff. One faculty member who did not want to be identified told KTAL/KMSS that 134 students and 15 staff members were out sick Thursday. North Caddo Medical Center confirms the flu, stomach virus, and strep is going around in that area. They say 50 percent of their patients right now are teachers and students.

According to Caddo schools spokeswoman Mary Nash-Wood, decisions on closures due to illness are not typically made more than a day in advance and if it is determined that Caddo Elementary/Middle needs to remain closed for another day, that decision would be announced in the afternoon.

In the meantime, Nash-Wood says they’ve been working to disinfect the campus throughout the evening Wednesday and into Thursday. They are asking parents, students and staff to make sure everything they’re bringing in from home, such as lunchboxes and backpacks, are disinfected as well.

Nash-Wood emphasizes that district policy is that if a child has had a fever within the past 24 hours, parents are asked not to bring them to school. They want to ensure that a child is fever-free without medication for 24 hours before stepping foot on campus, preventing the spread of infection to others.

“Absences can be excused, so please take the precaution and keep your child at home.”

Nash-Wood also confirmed Thursday that Jack P. Timmons Elementary in Mooringsport has also seen a number of illnesses and absences due to flu and strep and they are evaluating that situation, as well.

