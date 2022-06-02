SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The opening of Amazon’s fulfillment center in Shreveport has been pushed back for at least one year due to supply chain issues.

That’s according to Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, who says the extra time will also allow the company to upgrade robotic equipment at the distribution facility still under construction at the Hunter Industrial Park on Corporate Drive near the Caddo Correctional Center in north Shreveport. Site plans for the distribution facility include a 3.4 million square foot sorting facility.

Operations were originally expected to begin operations in September 2022 and bring a total of more than 2,100 permanent new jobs to Northwest Louisiana.

Earlier this year, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed delays to the projected start of operations, saying the Shreveport location is currently not expected to open until September 2023. Hiring is now expected to begin about 6 to 8 weeks before the facility begins operations, which would be late summer next year.

In addition to sorting facility employees, the company will be hiring for positions in human resources, operations management, safety, security, finance, and IT.

“We will work closely with the City and other local workforce development partners to create awareness about the job opportunities, including where to apply, etc. as we get closer to that date,” the Amazon spokesperson said.

“Amazon is committed to the project in Shreveport. The only thing that’s changing is the timeline for beginning operations. I look forward to continuing to work with the Mayor’s team and the NLEP team.”