Survey teams to assess storm damage in Shreveport/Bossier

The National Weather Service in Shreveport is sending out survey teams to investigate storm damage in Shreveport, Bossier City and Bossier Parish.
Results from the survey will be out later today.
Storm damage reports:
Damage to Galilee Baptist Church in Shreveport
Businesses damaged in Emerald Plaza in Bossier City
Hill Crest Mobile Home & RV Park in Haughton
Trees down in Country Place and Dogwood subdivisions in Bossier Parish
Trees down in Red River County, TX
Trees down in Howard County, AR
Trees down in Santa Fe Mobile Home Park in Bossier City
Trees downs in parts of Meadowview and Swan Lake neighborhoods