Survey teams to assess storm damage in Shreveport/Bossier

The National Weather Service in Shreveport is sending out survey teams to investigate storm damage in Shreveport, Bossier City and Bossier Parish.

Results from the survey will be out later today.

Storm damage reports:

Damage to Galilee Baptist Church in Shreveport

Businesses damaged in Emerald Plaza in Bossier City

Hill Crest Mobile Home & RV Park in Haughton

Trees down in Country Place and Dogwood subdivisions in Bossier Parish

Trees down in Red River County, TX

Trees down in Howard County, AR

Trees down in Santa Fe Mobile Home Park in Bossier City

Trees downs in parts of Meadowview and Swan Lake neighborhoods

