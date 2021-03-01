SUSLA announces historic partnership with Uganda University

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southern University at Shreveport announced a historic

partnership with Uganda University in a virtual signing event on Monday.

SUSLA’s Chancellor, Dr. Rodney Ellis, states that he is pleased at the “opportunity and for what this partnership will do to help expand SUSLA’s international footprint, while increasing educational opportunities to citizens of Uganda.”

According to SUSLA, the partnership will allow citizens of Uganda and East Africa to study abroad with the Southern University System.

“This particular program is unique in the fact that we will provide an exchange, faculty exchange, student exchange, but also an opportunity to collaborate with the advanced faculty in terms of workforce development,” Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Workforce Development at SUSLA, Dr. Terry Kid said in a statement on Monday.