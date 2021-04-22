SUSLA Community/Veterans Resource Fair to offer free legal advice, food

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southern University at Shreveport is inviting everyone to participate in tonight’s Community/Veterans Resource Fair.

SUSLA’s Educational Opportunity Centers and Veterans Upward Bound along with Health Blue are holding the event from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22 at the SUSLA Jaguar parking Lot on 3050 Martin Luther King Jr., Dr.

There will be free legal advice, Veterans information, food, games and other community resources.

For more information contact Urina F. Holt, Director of Veterans Upward Bound Program at (318) 670-9663 and Rashad Bristo at (318) 464-4785. You can also send an email to uholt@susla.edu.