SUSLA extends 100 percent, online classes until next month

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southern University at Shreveport is extending 100 percent, online classes through September 4.

According to SUSLA, after evaluating fall instruction students will return to class in a virtual learning environment.

Administrators used three guiding principles to make their decision:

Protect the campus community

Offer access to education to the greatest extent possible

Create flexibility at both the individual and institutional levels.

“As much as I want everyone back on campus, I know this is the right decision. As a university, our top priority is the safety of our campus community. If we take precautions now, we can work toward having everyone back on campus as quickly as possible,” Chancellor of Southern University at SHreveport said in a statment Thursday monring.

University Administrators feel that these strategies offer several benefits including, allowing more time to monitor COVID-19 trends and provide an even safer path for transitioning back to campus.

SUSLA says they are working with regional medical partners and following the guidance and directives of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Louisiana Health Department, and Governor John Bel Edwards to ensure the safety standards are properly implemented.

Beginning August 12, all courses will be online through September 4. After Labor Day, classes will be in one of the following instructional modes: online with a schedule/remote, entirely online, or hybrid lab flex schedule.

