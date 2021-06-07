SUSLA Museum of Art celebrates Black Music Month

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southern University at Shreveport Museum of Art opened a new exhibit Monday and will be celebrating Black Music Month every Monday in June.

The exhibit will house a collection of the U.S. Black Music Stamp Series, featuring the artwork of African American musical artists that have been featured on postage stamps over the years. The exhibit will also feature a weekly music Mondays showcase by SUSLA alum and award-winning vocalist, Brenda Wimberly highlighting various African American musical genres.

“It is important because we have a dedicated month, that was established in June of 1979 by president jimmy carter, as a way to celebrate the various genres of African American music; that has made lasting contributions to American and throughout the world,” Museum Coordinator, Angelique feaster Evans said in a statement Monday.

This event will be held each Monday in June from 5 p.m. through 6 p.m. at the Downtown Metro Center campus located at 610 Texas Street, Ste. 110, Shreveport, Louisiana.

The exhibit will be on display until June 30, 2021. This event is FREE and open to the public during modified business hours Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays 10 AM-5 PM.