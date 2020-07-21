SUSLA & Ochsner LSU Health partnering to offer free COVID-19 testing for community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Southern University in Shreveport and Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport are parting together to provide free COVID-19 testing for the community.

According to SUSLA, the tests will take place Wednesday, July 29 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. in the Jackson Building located on the west side of SUSLA’s main campus at 3050 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Anyone who is looking to get tested for free must be a Louisiana resident, they must be two-years-old or older, and they must bring an ID and insurance card, if they have one.

