SUSLA receives major grant for new energy and technology program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Southern University at Shreveport has been awarded a major grant for a new energy and technology program.

Officials announced Friday that SUSLA received a $475,000 grant to help students learn the skills they need to work in the energy and technology industry.

The money is part of the Minority Education, Workforce and Training grant from the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Economic Impact and Diversity.

The MEWT Program funding includes $4 million in financial assistance awards for public and state-controlled institutions of higher education.

SUSLA Chancellor Rodney A. Ellis said, “This grant represents one step in a broader effort by SUSLA to keep more students in college and ultimately help students develop the skills they need to work in the energy and tech industry that are so vital to the Louisiana Economy. SUSLA received the grant to develop an associate degree program in process technology and certificate programs in power lineman, energy, and technology.”

Associate Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Workforce Development Janice Sneed said, “We have researched, partnered with business, industry, educational institutions and various energy stakeholders with the sole purpose of developing a diversified energy workforce across the state of Louisiana. Minorities make up less than 9% of the energy workforce nationally and even less in our state and region. The Minority Education, Workforce, and Training Program grant award will shape a workforce pipeline to business and industry through certificate, diploma, and associate degree programs.”

SUSLA’s project, “Petroleum, Oil, Wind, Electricity, Renewable: Talent in Energy Careers” will begin July 1.

