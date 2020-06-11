SUSLA sets date for virtual commencement celebration

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southern University at Shreveport has announced plans for a virtual graduation ceremony.

The ceremony will be on Saturday, June 27 at 2 p.m. for all students who earned degrees and certifications at the end of the 2020 spring semester.

“We are excited to have our first virtual graduation. SUSLA students have worked hard to earn their degrees, and we want to pay homage to each 2020 graduate,” SUSLA Chancellor Rodney A. Ellis said in a statement announcing the plans.

During the June 27 ceremony, members of the Southern University Class of 2020 and their friends and families are invited to gather together online as University leadership recognizes them and confers their SUSLA degrees.

The streamed ceremony will feature formal remarks, sharable digital slides honoring graduates, and more.

The university says they will be releasing more details on the virtual commencement celebration soon.

