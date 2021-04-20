SUSLA to hold virtual information session for restaurant revitalization

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southern University Shreveport will be holding a virtual information session for restaurant owners and other qualified food businesses.

According to SUSLA, the session will begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 21. Anyone interested should sign up using this link http://bit.ly/restaurantrevitalizationfund.

The Small Business Development Center at SUSLA is working with the Louisiana District Office of the Small Business Administration, and the Shreveport Bossier African-American Chamber of Commerce to target local food industry owners to make sure they have the imperative funding and confidence needed to remain open and continue serving the community.

“We want to do our part to make sure that restaurant owners are aware of the resources available for them and know that we are here to assist in accessing them,” SUSLA Center Director Darrin Dixon said in a statement Tuesday.

“…Having the ability to serve a segment of the business community that was hit so hard during the pandemic is a great opportunity for the SUSLA Small Business Development Center,” Southern Shreveport Chancellor Dr. Rodney D. Ellis said.