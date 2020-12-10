SUSLA Veterans Upward Bound kicks off Christmas toy drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southern University at Shreveport Veterans Upward Bound is holding a toy drive to benefit families in the community and Toys for Tots.

According to SUSLA, the toy drive started Tuesday and will continue through Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Toys are being collected on SUSLA’s Main campus at 3050 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. and the Metro Campus at 610 Texas St.

A special live media event will be held on Monday, Dec. 14 from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. to encourage everyone to drop off gifts to help bring a bit of Christmas cheer to area children.

You can drop off toys for kids of all ages at the MLK or Metro campus locations.