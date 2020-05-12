SUSLA, Wiley, Grambling to join other HBCUs for virtual commencement featuring Barack Obama

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southern University Shreveport, Wiley College, and Grambling State University will be among the 78 HBCUs participating in a virtual commencement featuring former President Barack Obama on Saturday.

“I know you’ve lost precious senior year moments on campus that simply cannot be replaced,” SUSLA Chancellor Rodney Ellis said in a letter Monday to the Class of 2020 announcing the graduation celebration. “Our entire campus community shares in the disappointment of not getting to celebrate this moment with you in person.”

The virtual commencement is set to take place May 16 at 2p.m. ET.

“We’ve lined up an amazing list of speakers and performers to make this a moment of memorable and meaningful moments.”

According to the event website, the graduation celebration will feature actor and comedian Kevin Hart, musician Wyclef Jean, and others.

“Although you’re transitioning into a world that’s undergoing massive change, understand that you will still have a way forward — even if the path doesn’t seem so clear right now. Our world will recover. Our economy will rebound. And you will still have an opportunity to make your mark on the world.”

Click here to watch the virtual graduation celebration live.