Suspect allegedly relieves a guy walking along the road of $153 – at gunpoint

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives have arrested 20-year-old Campti man in connection with an armed robbery earlier this week, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Victor Jones.

Quintrayveus Jackson, of the 200 block of Robieu Street, was taken into custody the next day, Jones said Friday.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Monday, NPSO deputies and Campti Police officers responded to reports of a man being robbed at gunpoint in the 200 block of Pasture Road in Campti.

The victim and relatives identified Jackson as the suspect when NPSO deputies arrived at the scene, reporting that the victim had been walking on Pasture Road when Jackson appeared and allegedly relieved him of $153.

The suspect then fled the area.

A manhunt for Jackson began, and a short while later, deputies and CPO officers made contact with Jackson in the 200 block of Robieu Street.

While interviewing Jackson, deputies learned that the NPSO held an outstanding warrant on Jackson for Simple Battery.

Jackson was placed under arrest, transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center charged with simple battery.

Deputies then completed an offense report, collected statements in connection with the armed robbery and turned the investigation over to the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division for investigative purposes.

The investigation continued the next day, with investigators re-interviewing the victim and gathering additional evidence.

The investigation and the evidence were then taken to a 10th Judicial District judge, who signed a criminal warrant for Jackson’s arrest.

Deputies then paid a little visit to Jackson in his new digs at the NPDC, where he had been following the simple battery arrested, and charged him with an additional count of armed robbery with a gun.

Jackson, who already was on felony probation from yet another charge, remains in the Natchitoches Detention Center without bond.

