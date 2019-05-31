Suspect arrested after biting man, running from police

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A burglary attempt lands a Texarkana man behind bars on multiple charges.

Around 10:45 p.m. Thursday a woman saw 22-year-old Donte Henderson attempting to get into her backyard storage shed in the 1700 block of W. 17th St.

When her husband and a family friend arrived, they tried to keep Henderson from leaving and got into a physical altercation with him.

Henderson continued to fight and kick while trying to get away, even biting one of the men twice on the arm.

When police got to the home, Henderson broke free and ran away but officers later took him into custody near Summerhill Rd.

Henderson was arrested and booked into the Bi-State Jail for Criminal Trespass, Evading Arrest with a prior conviction, and Assault Causing Bodily Injury. His bond has not been set at this time.

