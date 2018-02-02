Suspect arrested for shooting man inside local motel

A Shreveport man sits behind bars after he allegedly shot another man in the stomach at a Bossier City motel.

The shooting happened back on Jan. 20 at the Super 8 Motel in the 3100 block of Hilton Dr.

On Thursday members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force arrested 18-year old Daymon Deeric Caldwell for Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Caldwell is accused of shooting another man during an altercation inside the motel room.

The 29-year old victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Caldwell was booked into the Bossier City Jail and later transferred to the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility. His bond has been set at $1 million.