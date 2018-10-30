Suspect arrested in Bossier homicide

A suspect is behind bars and charged in the death of a man whose body was found Oct. 22 in a dumpster at the Bossier City apartment complex where both the suspect and the victim lived.

David Dewayne Sanders, 46, who lived in Apartment 45 Cordova Court Apartments at 900 Westgate Drive, was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 45-year-old Steven Lincoln Milner, who lived in Apartment F2 at the complex.

A man rummaging through trash in the dumpster found Milner’s body around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 22. The man who found the remains told another man who flagged down a nearby Bossier City police officer.

Police say Milner sustained blunt force trauma to the head and stab wounds to the upper body.

BCPD Violent Crimes Unit detectives found evidence linking Sanders to the crime. He is charged with 2nd degree murder, and also faces charges of monetary instrument abuse, possession of Schedule II drugs (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In addition, police found an outstanding bench warrant for failure to appear in Bossier Parish court.

Sanders was booked into the Bossier City jail on $500,000 bond, and then was transferred to Bossier Parish Maximum Security. In addition to the murder charge, there is an additional $53,301 on the monetary instrument abuse and drug charges.

