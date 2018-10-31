Suspect caught on camera trespassing in neighborhood

Authorities want to know if you recognize a suspect who was seen on video trespassing in a Bossier City neighborhood.

The suspect was seen around 4:30 a.m. Sunday trespassing and walking around a house on Buckhall Rd.

When a neighbor attempted to make contact with the suspect, he raised his shirt and stated, “I don’t have anything, I am just walking around.” The man continued walking towards the railroad tracks and was not seen again.

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly in his late teens, slim build, wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the identity of this man is urged to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 or Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.