Suspect charged in fatal shooting of Shreveport man

A man has been charged with gunning down another man in front of a Shreveport home back in Dec. 2017.

Investigators have charged 26-year-old Furlonzo Moran with the shooting death of 34-year-old Samuel Johns.

The shooting happened on Dec. 4 in the 2100 block of Talbot St.

Moran is accused of shooting Johns multiple times on the front lawn. Johns died at the scene.

Crime Scene Investigators collected the gun, shell casings and drugs at the scene and submitted to the North Louisiana Crime Lab for DNA processing.

Following interviews with detectives, Moran was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on unrelated charges of Aggravated Assault and being an in state fugitive.

On Wednesday, Feb. 14 investigators received notification that the physical evidence collected from the scene on the night of the shooting linked Moran to Johns’ murder.

Moran was charged with one count of Second Degree Murder. He remains in Caddo Correctional Center without bond.