Detectives need your help identifying a suspect who held up a convenient store overnight in Bossier City.
The robbery happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Circle K store in the 2400 block of Barksdale Blvd.
A store security camera captured images of the suspect as he entered the store.
The suspect immediately approached a clerk, pulled out a handgun and demanded money. He then ran out of the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no reported injuries.
Witnesses described him as being a black male, standing between 5’5” to 5’9” tall and weighing between 140 and 170 lbs. He was also wearing a white long sleeve shirt, gray sweat pants, purple gloves and black socks with no shoes.
Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is asked to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-
424-4100. They can also submit a tip through the www.p3tips.com.
Suspect flees after robbing Bossier City business at gunpoint
