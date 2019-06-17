Suspect flees after robbing Family Dollar store

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport detectives are on the lookout for a suspect who robbed a Family Dollar employee at gunpoint.



The robbery happened on June 11 in the 6600 block of West Bert Kouns.

The man allegedly struck an employee with a gun before grabbing the deposit bag and running off. The employee was not injured.

The suspect is described as a male standing 5′ 10″ tall and weighing 175 lbs.

Anyone with information about this robbery is urged to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit P3tips.com.



