Suspect in drive-by shooting that killed Minden toddler arrested in Bossier City

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have made an arrest in the drive-by shooting that killed a Minden toddler late last month.

JaCorein Richardson, 19, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Minden toddler (Photo courtesy: Bossier City Police Department)

The shooting happened late on the night of July 28, when police say a car pulled up to a home on Plum Road and multiple shots were fired.

Jhasmine Lewis, the mother of three-year-old Aldravion “King” Taylor, said her son was playing on the floor when he was struck by one of the bullets.

“It had me frustrated, scared…my mind was everywhere,” Lewis told KTAL/KMSS.

“King” was shot and rushed to Minden Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

According to Police Chief Steve Cropper, investigators got an arrest warrant for 19-year-old JaCorein Richardson on a charge of first-degree murder. Working with Bossier City police detectives, they were able to find and taken Richardson into custody Friday at his mother’s home on Old Minden Road in Bossier City.

Richardson’s bond is set at $750,000.

“I’m kind of relieved that knowing my baby got his justice,” Lewis said.

Investigators have said the shooting in Minden was related to a fatal shooting in Arcadia hours earlier.

Funeral services for Taylor are set for Saturday afternoon in Minden.

