Suspect in first of three Magnolia murders arrested in Bossier City

A man wanted for murder in Magnolia, Ark., has been arrested in Bossier City.

U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force took 24-year-old Stephen Terrell Smith into custody early this morning on a 1st degree murder warrant in the Nov. 19 death of 22-year-old Jarious Shaw.

Shaw, who was found shot in the chest in the backyard of a home in the 200 block of Norma Street in Magnolia around noon Monday. He was transported to Magnolia Medical Center where he later died.

Smith, who is being held in Bossier Parish Maximum Security to await extradition back to Arkansas, was released from on parole from the Arkansas Department of Corrections on Nov. 13.

According to the Magnolia Reporter, Smith was sentenced to 15 years in prison for aggravated robbery in Columbia County in September 2012 when he was 18-years- old.