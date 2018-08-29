Suspect in K-9 murder enters not-guilty plea

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photos courtesy KTVE

LINCOLN PARISH, La. - (KTVE) The suspect accused of killing Lincoln Parish K-9 Deputy Boco Tuesday entered a not guilty plea in Louisiana’s Third Judicial Court.

Vincent Roberson 58, was arraigned at the Lincoln Parish Courthouse for the shooting and killing of Lincoln Parish Sheriff's K-9 officer Boco.

On the run from the alleged August 17 shooting of his former girlfriend in Monroe, Roberson was spotted in Lincoln Parish the next morning and led law enforcement on a merry chase before abandoning his vehicle and running into the woods.

Boco was deployed to track Roberson down after he ran into the woods. Fellow officers heard gunshots ring out, and after capturing Roberson, later found their fallen comrade in the woods.

In Louisiana, a suspect accused of killing a law-enforcement officer faces First Degree Murder charges and a possible death penalty. When that law-enforcement officer is an animal, however, the suspect can only be charged with Aggravated Cruelty to an Animal, and faces from one-to-10 years in prison, if convicted.

The case will be presided over by 3rd JDC Judge Jeff Robinson. A scheduling conference is set for October 2, 2018.