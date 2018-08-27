Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Suspect on the run after robbing bank at gunpoint, manhunt underway

SHREVEPORT, La. - Police and K-9 officers are actively searching for an armed robbery suspect in south Shreveport.

The robbery happened shortly before noon Monday at the Citizens National Bank in the 9200 block of Ellerbe Rd.

Cpl. Angie Willhite told NBC 6/ FOX 33 that a lone masked gunman entered the business, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigators said the suspect was driving a dark colored vehicle that was later found abandoned on Emily Blvd.

No one was injured during the robbery.