Police are trying to find a suspect that used fake cash at the Target store in Bossier City.

Police say it happened on May 6.

Police say the suspect was able to use counterfeit money to purchase multiple items. The suspect then left the store in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.