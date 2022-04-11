SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking for the man they suspect is responsible for a fatal shooting last month on Pines Rd.

Police say a warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for 21-year-old Zacorius Williams in connection with the fatal shooting on March 29 of Kamar Woods at the Foxborough apartments in the 8200 block of Pines Rd.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Williams. If you have any information, please contact Shreveport police immediately at 318-673-7300, #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Shreveport Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. A cash reward will be paid for information leading to Williams’s arrest.