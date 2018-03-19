Suspected home burglar captured

A Bossier City man accused of breaking into a Shreveport home last month is now behind bars.

On Thursday the US Marshal’s Task Force took 20-year-old Otis Berthey III into custody.

On Feb. 16 Berthey allegedly forced his way into a home in the 1400 block of Oden St.

Surveillance video showed Berthey taking items from the home.

During the investigation detectives gathered enough evidence to link Berthey to the burglary.

Berthey was booked him into the Caddo Correctional Center on one count of Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling. His bond has been set at $75,000.