Suspected hot check thief on the run

Detectives are trying to track down a man who has written thousands of dollars in hot checks.

John Granger is accused of writing over $85,000 in hot checks in the East Texas area.

Business owners should look at the account numbers and name on the check. The suspect has been writing checks buying vehicles, jewelry, and other items.

Granger allegedly wrote hot checks in several cities including Mount Pleasant, Marshall, Omaha, Pittsburg, Texarkana and Gilmer.

The check shown is written on a closed account. The color of the check shown is not the original color when the check was written.

Granger is believed to be driving a new truck purchased with a stolen check from another community.

If you received a hot check from Granger please contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 903-575-4004.

