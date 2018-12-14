Suspects behind bars for robbing local pawn shop

Four people have been arrested after they allegedly robbed a pawn shop employee at gunpoint.

The robbery happened back on Nov. 21 at Top Dollar Pawn in the 5700 block of St. Vincent Ave. in Shreveport.

Two men entered the business armed with handguns and demanded money from an employee.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, multiple firearms, and other property, the suspects ran away.

Following a lengthy investigation detectives linked 24-year-old Darren Watts, 27-year-old Courtney Daniels, 23-year-old Rekory Johnson, and 27-year-old Brandon Brown to the crime and charged them with one count of Armed Robbery.

Johnson and Brown are currently in the Caddo Correctional Center for unrelated armed robbery charges. Watts was arrested in Natchitoches Parish and Daniels was arrested in Shreveport.

Authorities were able to recover one of the firearms stolen during the robbery.

