Suspects caught on camera robbing restaurant employee at gunpoint

Police need your help identifying two suspects who were seen on video holding up a local fast food restaurant.

The robbery happened back on Feb. 3 at the Sonic in the 2800 block of Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City.

Shortly before 1 a.m. an employee was reentering the restaurant after taking out trash when a suspect came up behind him armed with a gun and entered the business.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and then met up with a second suspect who was outside acting as a lookout.

The first suspect is described as a black male, standing 6′ tall, weighing 190 lbs. and appeared to have panty hose covering his face. He was wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and what appear to be red and white Nike brand gloves.

The only description of the second suspect based on security camera images is that he was wearing a light colored hoodie.

Anyone who can help police identify the suspects is asked to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or submit a tip through the www.p3tips.com.