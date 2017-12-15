Suspects in El Compadre shooting in custody

The two men believed to be responsible for the shooting outside El Compadre Restaurant that left the owner’s son in critical condition last July are behind bars in Bossier awaiting extradition to Shreveport.

Devonta Davis, 17, of the 2700 block of Foster Street in Bossier City, and Alonzo Spires, 19, of the 100 block of East Egan Street in Shreveport were taken into custody after warrants charging them with attempted first degree murder in the shooting of Juan Zuniga, 24, were issued Thursday.

On July 29, 2017, Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Detectives responded to 502 East Kings Highway at the El Compadre restaurant on reports of a shooting. Zuniga was found shot twice in the chest and transported to University Health with life threatening injuries. Although Zuniga’s injuries were critical, he survived the shooting and continues to recover.

On scene, detectives learned that Zuniga, his mother, and two cousins closed the restaurant and were walking to their separate vehicles when they heard Zuniga’s mother scream out for help. Zuniga ran to his mother’s aid and encountered two males attempting to rob her.

At least one of the males was armed with a handgun. During the encounter, the suspects shot Zuniga and fled the restaurant with Zuniga’s mother’s purse.

Crime Scene Investigators were summoned and collected evidence from the scene. The evidence was submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab in Baton Rouge for DNA analysis.

Detectives received notification that DNA extracted from the evidence submitted to the crime lab was matched to Davis and Spires.

Thursday, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Davis, charging him with one count of Attempted First Degree Murder. Bond was set at $200,000. A warrant also was issued for Spires, charging him with one count of Principal to Armed Robbery. Spires’ bond also was set at $200,000.

Bossier City Police took Spires into custody on his warrant. Davis and Spires are currently jailed in Bossier Parish and awaiting extradition back to Caddo Parish.