Suspects wanted on home invasion, domestic abuse charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Three people wanted for home invasion and other crimes are on the run and authorities need your help putting them behind bars.

These are the three suspects detectives are searching for:

Justin Reames, 38, last known address 7434 Green Leaf Rd., is wanted on Home Invasion charges.

Christopher Browder, 38, last known address 8200 Pines Rd., is wanted on Domestic Abuse Battery charges.

Tristan Mosley, 32, last known address is 142 Antioch Church Rd. in Frierson, is wanted on Simple Burglary charges.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $300 for information leading to the arrest of these individuals.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Reames, Browder or Mosley is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, visit Lockemup.org or use the P3 Tips app.

