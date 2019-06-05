Suspended Bossier attorney sentenced for soliciting prostitution

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo District judge last week sentenced a suspended Bossier attorney, who was arrested for soliciting prostitution earlier this year.

On March 29, 2019, John Settle, 70, got caught up in a sting operation conducted by the FBI, Caddo and Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Offices and Shreveport Police at the Wyndham Garden hotel on East 70th Street in Shreveport on March 29, 2019.

Police said Settle offered a female undercover agent money in exchange for sex. Several men were arrested over the at least two-day period the sting operation was conducted.

On April 30, Settle waived arraignment and pleaded not guilty, but withdrew that plea on May 30 and pleaded guilty.

Judge Charles Tutt sentenced Settle to pay a $300 and court costs, deferring the execution of the sentence until Nov. 15, 2019.

Settle’s case was prosecuted by Bossier Parish District Attorney Schuyler Marvin, after the Caddo District Attorney’s office recused itself in April, citing a conflict of interest.

In September 2018, Settle was suspended from practicing law for three years, but his suspension was retroactive from July 2017 when he was suspended on an interim basis.

It was his third suspension, the first coming in 2012, when he was suspended for a year and a day following two DWI arrests, and for six months in 2016, after testing positive for alcohol in 2015.

