Suspicious package found in Texarkana church, BAFB bomb squad en route

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A bomb squad from Barksdale Air Force Base is on the way to a church in Texarkana, Arkansas, where a suspicious package was discovered Tuesday morning.

According to TTPD, officers investigating a report of suspicious circumstances found the package around 10:15 a.m. inside College Hill Missionary Baptist Church on Rose Street. The package had writing on it, although police are not specifying what the writing says.

The church was also vandalized, police say.

A team from BAFB’s 2d Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team is en route to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.