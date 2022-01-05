1 injured when SUV plows through Bossier City Thrifty Liquor doors

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The driver of an SUV crashed through the doors of an Airline Drive liquor store Wednesday afternoon, leaving a woman injured.

According to Bossier City Police Public Information Officer BJ Sanford, it happened around 1:20 p.m. at the Thrifty Liquor at 1450 Airline Drive when an older man took his foot off the brake and plowed through the front doors. A woman inside was hit and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say they did not issue any tickets.