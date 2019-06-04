SW Arkansas veteran gets help from fellow veterans after fire

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Vietnam Veteran whose home was destroyed by a fire on Memorial Day weekend received some assistance on Tuesday from some fellow veterans.

Vietnam Veteran Wendell Murry said he’s grateful for the outpouring of support from his community and his fellow veterans. Tuesday, he was given a $2,000 check from the Texarkana chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America. “I got on one man’s shirt and another man’s britches, but I’m here,” said Murry, smiling.

Vietnam Veterans of America #278 Chapter President Greg Beck said, “That’s to get them by until the insurance company comes. You know, you need clothes, you need food, they lost everything.”

Murry and his family lost their home and most of their possessions on May 24. He said the fire started in a bedroom. “Before anybody could do anything, well, that room was enveloped in fire.”

Beck said his group raises money to help veterans in need, in cases like this. “A lot of people, is lip service, to thank a veteran. But, then a lot of people step up and do the job when it needs to be done, and we appreciate that.”

Murry and his family are staying in the home of a friend until they can get some answers from the insurance company. “All the people around here in Hempstead and Nevada County, they’ve been awful good to us … maybe someday down the line I can help them out,” Murry said.

Murry also received another $150 donation from a generous citizen who saw his story on NBC 6 News over the weekend.

