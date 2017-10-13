Progress in Bossier City, as crews begin phase one of the Swan Lake road expansion.
Workers are moving a gas pipeline from the east side of the road to the west side.
Road construction will start in February or March of 2018.
It will take a little more than four months to move the gas pipeline and utility poles.
Engineers say the expansion is necessary to keep up with population growth.
Butch Ford, parish engineer says, “we’re the fastest growing parish north of I-10, fifth fastest growing in the state, we’re growing from 100,00 in 2000 to 127-128,000 today, people are moving to bossier, good schools, safe place to live.” And It will take two years to complete the 23-million-dollar project.
Swan Lake expansion is just beginning
