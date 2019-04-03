SWAR man arrested after standoff in Minden charged with murder of father

A southwest Arkansas man captured after a standoff with police at a Minden motel is now charged in connection with his father’s murder.

Donald McRae Sparrow, 44, was taken into custody after a three-hour standoff late Tuesday night at the Exacta Inn in Minden, Louisiana.

The Lafayette County Sheriffs Office was looking for Sparrow after his 72-year-old father was found shot to death in his home on Lafayette 114 in Stamps.

They say their joint investigation with Arkansas State Police led them to believe there may have been a “possible altercation” between the victim and his son.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, Stamps Police Department, Arkansas State Police, and all surrounding counties and parishes conducted a search for the younger Sparrow, who was found barricaded in a room at the Exacta Inn on Sibley Road in Minden.

According to Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper, Sparrow had told the clerk at the motel that he had shot his father and that he was going to kill himself. The clerk called the police. A Louisiana State Police SWAT team was brought in to negotiate with Sparrow, who refused to come out of the room, was threatening to kill himself with a pistol, and at one point fired shots through the door at the officers.

“We had been trying to talk him out of the room for the whole time we were there. He wouldn’t answer the phone in the motel room and talk to us but a lot of it was crazy talk and name calling and threatening and stuff like that but finally at the end of it he decided to pick up a 30 pack of Bud Light and stroll out of the motel room like he was going to get into his truck and drive away,” said Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper.

At that point, Cropper says, officers tackled Sparrow and Webster Parish Sheriff Gary Sexton was bitten in the upper arm by a police K9 amid the melee.

Sheriff Sexton was taken to the hospital for treatment of the dog bit, which required stitches, but he is expected to recover.

Chief Cropper says officers found the inside of the motel room strewn with dozens of empty beer cans.

“We’re thankful that everyone went home safe and it all worked out like it did. I was rather concerned about it. I was afraid something was really bad was going to happen last night because he just didn’t have a real good attitude and of course we all knew if you shoots your own father you’ll shoot anybody. So we were all real thankful he came out and when down the way it did,” Cropper said.

Sparrow, who is being held in Webster Parish awaiting extradition to Lafayette County, Ark., is now charged with first-degree murder.

This case is still under investigation.