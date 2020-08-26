SWEPCO: 4 steps to restoring your power

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you lose electricity during Hurricane Laura SWEPCO wants you to understand how they handle restoring power to its customers.

On Thursday the storm is expected to cause massive power outages in the ArkLaTex.

When service is interrupted to large areas SWEPCO crews work to restore power as safely and efficiently as possible.

Here are the four steps that they follow when it comes to who gets power first:

Repair the main line – Priority is given to restoring electricity to essential public safety facilities such as hospitals, 9-1-1 call centers, water treatment plants, police, and fire stations.

– Priority is given to restoring electricity to essential public safety facilities such as hospitals, 9-1-1 call centers, water treatment plants, police, and fire stations. Target large area of affected customers – Next power is restored to the largest pockets of customers in the shortest amount of time. In some situations, a single repair can restore service to hundreds or thousands of customers.

– Next power is restored to the largest pockets of customers in the shortest amount of time. In some situations, a single repair can restore service to hundreds or thousands of customers. Service the smaller cluster of homes – Then crews move on to make repairs to restore service to smaller pockets of customers. These repairs may restore service to dozens of customers when completed.

– Then crews move on to make repairs to restore service to smaller pockets of customers. These repairs may restore service to dozens of customers when completed. Restore the individual lines of service – In the final phases, work is done to restore electricity to individual properties. It may be a single home, business, or apartment complex. This phase of the restoration process can be especially time-consuming after a major storm because there are so many of these kinds of repairs that must be done.

