SWEPCO: 5,000 without power in Shreveport-Bossier after storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO is reporting that there are about 5,000 customers without power in Shreveport-Bossier in the wake of a thunderstorm Monday afternoon.

Caddo and Bossier Parish are currently on flash flood watch with more rain to return in the forecast.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. and a flash flood watch continues through Monday night.

View the SWEPCO Outage Map here.