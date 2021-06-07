SWEPCO: 5,000 without power in Shreveport-Bossier after storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO is reporting that there are about 5,000 customers without power in Shreveport-Bossier in the wake of a thunderstorm Monday afternoon.
Caddo and Bossier Parish are currently on flash flood watch with more rain to return in the forecast.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. and a flash flood watch continues through Monday night.
View the SWEPCO Outage Map here.
