SWEPCO addresses South Bossier outages

For residents in South Bossier, they say power outages are far too common.

“We lost power like 16 times in one year,” said Drew Green. “Sometimes, it’s for a little while, other times it could be longer.”

Green and others attended a SWEPCO open house at Elm Grove Middle School where they met face-to-face with SWEPCO officials and voice their concerns. External Affairs Manager Michael Corbin says this is perfect for those who are wondering what’s going on with their electricity.

“A meeting like this gives customers a chance to look us right in the eye, face to face,” Corbin said. “We can answer their questions.”