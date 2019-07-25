Broken street lights adding up in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’re driving downtown Shreveport at night you may notice there are dozens of street lights out.

SWEPCO said they are aware of the problem and are working to correct it., but storm damage and other scheduled work take priority.

“We restore the lights as we can. We also have other outages across the territory. We will restore them as quickly as possible,” said spokeswoman Karen Wissing.

The maintenance of the lights requires a combined effort between both SWEPCO and the city of Shreveport.

No word yet on when they’ll be restored.

To report street light outages visit swepco.com/streetlight