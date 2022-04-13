SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO has called in extra crews to help with restoration efforts after strong storms, high winds, and possible tornadoes to the ArkLaTex Tuesday night, knocking out power to more than 40,000 customers in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas.

Additional storms are forecast for the ArkLaTex region Wednesday, which SWEPCO says could impact restoration efforts.

Early damage assessments from Tuesday’s storms revealed downed power lines, fallen trees and lightning damage throughout the area. The hardest-hit areas are Shreveport, Bossier City, and Haughton in Louisiana, and Longview, Marshall, and Gladewater in East Texas.

The National Weather Service has already confirmed at least one tornado in southeast Shreveport from Tuesday’s storms.

Crews including more than 700 SWEPCO and contract linemen and forestry workers were dispatched to make assessments overnight and begin restoration efforts. Additional crews from SWEPCO’s sister utility, Public Service Company of Oklahoma are coming to NWLA to help restore power quickly and safely.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

According to SWEPCO about 34,500 customers in NWLA and about 6,000 in east Texas were still without power.

Estimated restoration times for 95% of SWEPCO customers are:

Natchitoches: 5 p.m. Wednesday

East Texas: 10 p.m. Wednesday

Mansfield/Logansport: 6 p.m. Thursday

SWEPCO says it will continue to provide restoration updates as they become available.