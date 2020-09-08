SWEPCO, CLECO close to completing power restoration efforts

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO and CLECO crews are close to completing power restoration efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

SWEPCO crews are working to restore electricity to 2,400 Central Louisiana customers.

SWEPCO Vice President of Distribution Region Operations Drew Seidel said, “We are close to completion in the Natchitoches area, and we are working on the remaining circuits, including those in Hornbeck and Hicks.”

In the Natchitoches area, SWEPCO is asking any customers still without power to report their outage again.

Seidel added, “This will help us address any individual outages we may have missed.”

These are the number of SWEPCO customers without electricity as of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8:

Bossier – Fewer than 5

Caddo – 35

DeSoto – 15

Natchitoches – 51

Red River – Fewer than 5

Sabine – 314

For updates visit SWEPCO.com or follow SWEPCO on Facebook.

As of 9:45 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8 CLECO had restored power to 93 percent of the 140,000 customers affected by Hurricane Laura.

DeSoto – Fewer than 5

Natchitoches – 58

Red River – 0

Sabine – 0

For more information on CLECO’s storm restoration efforts, follow the company on Facebook @ClecoPower or visit CLECO’s Storm Center page at cleco.com/storm-center.