SWEPCO, CLECO continue efforts to restore power to customers in NWLA

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — SWEPCO and CLECO crews are continuing their efforts to restore power to its customers in northwest Louisiana.

Thousands of utility workers have worked hard to restore power to more than 91,000 SWEPCO customers who lost service when Hurricane Laura hit the area on Thursday.

Currently these are the number of SWEPCO customers without electricity:

  • Bossier: 73
  • Caddo: 638
  • DeSoto: 437
  • Natchitoches: 10,428
  • Red River: 206
  • Sabine 7,884

Estimated Times of Restoration

Power will be restored to 95% of customers in cities and surrounding areas before the estimates listed below:

  • Shreveport – 10 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1
  • Mansfield – 10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1
  • Hornbeck, Natchitoches and Logansport – 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3

Currently these are the number of CLECO customers without electricity:

  • Desoto – 117
  • Natchitoches – 170
  • Red River – Fewer than 5
  • Sabine – 2,611

For additional information on Cleco’s storm restoration efforts, follow the company on Facebook @ClecoPower or visit Cleco’s Storm Center page at cleco.com/storm-center.

SWEPCO and CLECO are both expected to provide updates on power outages in the area later this evening.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss