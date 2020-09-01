SWEPCO, CLECO continue efforts to restore power to customers in NWLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — SWEPCO and CLECO crews are continuing their efforts to restore power to its customers in northwest Louisiana.

Thousands of utility workers have worked hard to restore power to more than 91,000 SWEPCO customers who lost service when Hurricane Laura hit the area on Thursday.

Currently these are the number of SWEPCO customers without electricity:

Bossier: 73

Caddo: 638

DeSoto: 437

Natchitoches: 10,428

Red River: 206

Sabine 7,884

Estimated Times of Restoration

Power will be restored to 95% of customers in cities and surrounding areas before the estimates listed below:

Shreveport – 10 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1

Mansfield – 10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1

Hornbeck, Natchitoches and Logansport – 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3

Currently these are the number of CLECO customers without electricity:

Desoto – 117

Natchitoches – 170

Red River – Fewer than 5

Sabine – 2,611

For additional information on Cleco’s storm restoration efforts, follow the company on Facebook @ClecoPower or visit Cleco’s Storm Center page at cleco.com/storm-center.

SWEPCO and CLECO are both expected to provide updates on power outages in the area later this evening.

