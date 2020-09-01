SWEPCO, CLECO continue efforts to restore power to customers in NWLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — SWEPCO and CLECO crews are continuing their efforts to restore power to its customers in northwest Louisiana.
Thousands of utility workers have worked hard to restore power to more than 91,000 SWEPCO customers who lost service when Hurricane Laura hit the area on Thursday.
Currently these are the number of SWEPCO customers without electricity:
- Bossier: 73
- Caddo: 638
- DeSoto: 437
- Natchitoches: 10,428
- Red River: 206
- Sabine 7,884
Estimated Times of Restoration
Power will be restored to 95% of customers in cities and surrounding areas before the estimates listed below:
- Shreveport – 10 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1
- Mansfield – 10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1
- Hornbeck, Natchitoches and Logansport – 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3
Currently these are the number of CLECO customers without electricity:
- Desoto – 117
- Natchitoches – 170
- Red River – Fewer than 5
- Sabine – 2,611
For additional information on Cleco’s storm restoration efforts, follow the company on Facebook @ClecoPower or visit Cleco’s Storm Center page at cleco.com/storm-center.
SWEPCO and CLECO are both expected to provide updates on power outages in the area later this evening.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.