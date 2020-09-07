SWEPCO, CLECO restore power to nearly 100 percent of customers

PINEVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –– SWEPCO and CLECO crews have restored power to nearly 100 percent of their customers.

For all of SWEPCO, power has been restored to about 129,000 customers, or 95%, of those without power after Hurricane Laura struck SWEPCO’s service area on Thursday, Aug. 27.

These are the number of SWEPCO customers without electricity as of 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7:

Bossier – 39

Caddo – Fewer than 5

DeSoto – 74

Natchitoches – 407

Red River – Fewer than 5

Sabine – 420

SWEPCO has restored power to 35,000, or about 83% of the 42,000 Central Louisiana customers who lost power. That includes customers in Bienville, DeSoto, Grant, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Vernon, and Winn parishes.

Natchitoches Area:

Provencal –

10 p.m. Monday – Provencal and south on Hwy. 117 to Belwood

Derry –

10 p.m. Monday – Derry La Hwy. 1 south to Marco

SWEPCO will begin demobilizing its Natchitoches base camp Monday while work continues with full resources committed to the remaining customer outages in the Natchitoches area. Crews will continue to operate from base camps in Leesville and Shreveport and SWEPCO’s regular operations centers in Central Louisiana.

Closing the Natchitoches base camp makes way for the return of students to the Northwestern State University campus this week.

SWEPCO vice president of Distribution Region Operations Drew Seidel said, “We appreciate everything that university President Dr. Chris Maggio, Natchitoches Mayor Ronnie Williams, Jr., Natchitoches Parish President John Richmond and all the local community leaders and citizens for helping make our base camp on the NSU campus a success.”

As of 9 a.m., Monday, Sept. 7 CLECO had restored power to 93 percent of the 140,000 customers affected by Hurricane Laura.

DeSoto – 0

Natchitoches – 80

Red River – 0

Sabine – 9

CLECO’s Director of Distribution Operations and Emergency Management James Lass said, “We are continuing our restoration efforts today and will work until we have restored power to all of our customers.”

For more information on CLECO’s storm restoration efforts, follow the company on Facebook @ClecoPower or visit CLECO’s Storm Center page at cleco.com/storm-center.

